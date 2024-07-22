AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.60.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE ALA opened at C$31.39 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.10 and a 1-year high of C$31.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$50,556.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.