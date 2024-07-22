Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $185.06 and last traded at $183.79. Approximately 10,910,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,342,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 9,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

