American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.97. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$65.96-67.17, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.42 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.800 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.65.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.