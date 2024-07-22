Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target at $67.00

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.84. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $60.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

