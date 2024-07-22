Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $7.70

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 2.6 %

RIG stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Transocean has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.