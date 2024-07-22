Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target at $51.33

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,005.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

