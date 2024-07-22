Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.96 and last traded at $219.70. Approximately 1,734,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,686,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.