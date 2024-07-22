Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $930.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

