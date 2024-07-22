ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 109.08.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at 163.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is 122.26. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 62.5% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.