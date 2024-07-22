Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %

APAM stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.39%.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.