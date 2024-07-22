Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1,461.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $37,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.62. 151,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,937. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $139.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

