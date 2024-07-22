AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 1,924,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,413,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.