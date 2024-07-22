AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $21.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

T opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.