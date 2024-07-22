Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.72. 620,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,330. The company has a market cap of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Atyr PHARMA has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

