Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.72. 620,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,330. The company has a market cap of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Atyr PHARMA has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.
Atyr PHARMA Company Profile
