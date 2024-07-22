Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $108.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 893,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 45.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.