Avalanche Price Hits $32.16 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and $593.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $32.16 or 0.00047256 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,142,711 coins and its circulating supply is 394,796,341 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.