Avangrid (AGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

