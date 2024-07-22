Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $21,573,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after buying an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.61. 687,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

