B. Riley Raises Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $24.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

