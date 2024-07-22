Bank of America Trims Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Target Price to $26.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth about $6,560,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 169,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

