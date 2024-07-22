Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of OZK opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

