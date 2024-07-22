BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 749068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

