Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 107392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Banyan Gold Trading Down 4.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.69.
Banyan Gold Company Profile
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
