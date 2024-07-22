Barclays Cuts Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $61.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.62.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,410,356 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.