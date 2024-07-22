Barclays Raises Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $97.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after acquiring an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $83,461,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

