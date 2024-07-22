Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.71. 219,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,999. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

