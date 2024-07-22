Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.14

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 4131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.
Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bavarian Nordic A/S
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.