Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 519780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter.

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

