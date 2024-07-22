Bittensor (TAO) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bittensor (TAO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $38.00 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $329.16 or 0.00484916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,110,057 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,106,799. The last known price of Bittensor is 340.29861877 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $36,553,567.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.