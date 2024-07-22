Blast (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $140.84 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blast has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a total market cap of $327.98 million and approximately $140.84 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,099,480,114 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,078,230,546.13775 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01887407 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $124,519,827.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,078,230,546.13775 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01887407 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $124,519,827.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en."

