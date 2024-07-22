Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,842,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 548,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

