BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.63. 1,031,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

