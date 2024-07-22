Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 1,092,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

