bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.15

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $630 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bpost NV/SA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

