Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Up 0%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.66. 2,217,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,623,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

