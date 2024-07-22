Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) versus Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Head-To-Head Survey

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -26.22% -51.49% -2.99% Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Mobile Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.21 -$3.09 million ($0.63) -0.39 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.10 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Broad Street Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and Mobile Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

