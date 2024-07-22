Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $21.83

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

