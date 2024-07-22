Brokerages Set Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Target Price at C$33.50

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

