Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $28.90

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ GO opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,611,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

