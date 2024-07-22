BTIG Research Trims Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Target Price to $37.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

FOR stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

