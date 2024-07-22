Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $1.39-1.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.90. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.