Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.1 million. Calix also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

CALX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

