Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$39.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

TSE:ERO traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$26.85. 121,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.04.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

