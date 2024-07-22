Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target to $7.50

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Maricann Group from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.
