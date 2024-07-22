Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$16.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 362.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLS. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

Shares of SLS stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.46. 105,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,196. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.00. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.31 and a 12-month high of C$6.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15. Corporate insiders own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

