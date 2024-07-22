Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Lavoro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LVRO opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lavoro has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

