Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.76

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$69.76 and last traded at C$69.47, with a volume of 446831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

