Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 5.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 1,175,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,529,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 137.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 78,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

