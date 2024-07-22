Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.82% from the company’s previous close.

VFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

VinFast Auto stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 722,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

