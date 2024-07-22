Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

COF stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.10. 1,617,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

